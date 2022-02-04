BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post $7.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the lowest is $7.22 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $7.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $28.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrainsWay.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares during the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BrainsWay stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 3,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,221. The company has a market cap of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.77.
BrainsWay Company Profile
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
