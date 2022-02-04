BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post $7.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the lowest is $7.22 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $7.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $28.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares during the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 3,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,221. The company has a market cap of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

