Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 10,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

BDN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

