Brian Becker Sells 1,431 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $19,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Brian Becker sold 682 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $9,950.38.

On Thursday, January 6th, Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56.

ATEN traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,464. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.