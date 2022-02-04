Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRDG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,523,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,645,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,628,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,129. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

