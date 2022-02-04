Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 933,100 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRLT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

