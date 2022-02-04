Brinker International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of EAT opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $48,204,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

