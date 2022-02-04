BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.70 Million Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 263,129 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 174,742 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

