BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.81 Million Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,851 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of Denison Mines worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $918.05 million, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNN. Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

