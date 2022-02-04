BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.93 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 61.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in BorgWarner by 10.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 135,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 583.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 54,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 15.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

