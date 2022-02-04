BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.55 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after buying an additional 3,544,115 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after buying an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after buying an additional 644,051 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lyft by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $100,463,000 after buying an additional 541,457 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.66.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,839. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.