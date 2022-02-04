BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.68 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

