BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 227 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after purchasing an additional 158,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,791,000 after purchasing an additional 208,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

