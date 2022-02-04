Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GP shares. Roth Capital cut GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GP stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 5.83. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

