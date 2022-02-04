Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce sales of $7.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.40 billion and the highest is $7.55 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $5.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $26.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $26.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.66 billion to $33.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.85. 355,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,850,176. The stock has a market cap of $607.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.04. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.