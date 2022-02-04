Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.14. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,497. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

