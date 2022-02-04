Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $89.84.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

