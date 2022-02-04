Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. 796,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

