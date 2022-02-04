Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,195,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,786,119. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $223.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

