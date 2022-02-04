Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Target Price at $153.40

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 40,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,617. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $120.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after buying an additional 363,203 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,941,000 after buying an additional 136,276 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

