Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target at $23.40

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

