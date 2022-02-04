Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price at $93.29

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $5,907,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $4,542,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 92,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

