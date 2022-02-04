Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Price Target at $39.00

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $1,049,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $2,649,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,417,564 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,097. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 7,283,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,588,592. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

