Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Target Price at $22.25

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 236,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,177. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

