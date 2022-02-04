Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $588.43

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $588.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded down $5.67 on Friday, hitting $502.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,508. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $403.31 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

