Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $588.43

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $588.43.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
ZBRA stock traded down $5.67 on Friday, hitting $502.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,508. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $403.31 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.54.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.
