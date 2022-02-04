Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

SBCF opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth $25,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

