Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

