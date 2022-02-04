Brokers Offer Predictions for Spire Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Spire in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the technology company will earn ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.78). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spire’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

