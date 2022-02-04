BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. BRP posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.59. 71,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.68. BRP has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $102.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.