Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

BFST has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $434,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

