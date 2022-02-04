C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.59.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $95.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

