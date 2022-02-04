C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $104.57, but opened at $100.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 30,331 shares.

The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Cowen cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.59.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.