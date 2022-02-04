Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

LNG opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $117.91.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

