Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $5.71 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 193,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 220.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,847,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.75 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

