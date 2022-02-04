Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 6,300 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $311.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.