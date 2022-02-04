Calix (NYSE:CALX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.88.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37. Calix has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,250 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Calix by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Calix by 5,693.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Calix by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Calix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

