Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

CPT traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $163.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.57. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.