Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cerillion (LON:CER)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.77) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.44) to GBX 1,120 ($15.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. lifted their target price on Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.94) to GBX 950 ($12.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

CER stock opened at GBX 801 ($10.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 857.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 828.03. Cerillion has a one year low of GBX 392 ($5.27) and a one year high of GBX 930 ($12.50). The stock has a market cap of £236.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

