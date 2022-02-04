Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on the stock.

ALFA has been the topic of several other reports. reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.89) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 181 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alfa Financial Software has a one year low of GBX 112.50 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 221 ($2.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £543 million and a P/E ratio of 25.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 173.26.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

