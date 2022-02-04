Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.63) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 330 ($4.44).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 243.40 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 225.50 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.18).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.