Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.63) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 330 ($4.44).

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 243.40 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 225.50 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.18).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

