Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.26

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 120258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$67.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75.

Get Candente Copper alerts:

In other Candente Copper news, Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,000.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.