Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFPZF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Canfor has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

