Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

CTLP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,443. The firm has a market cap of $546.45 million, a P/E ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

