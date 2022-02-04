Capital Product Partners L.P. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Product Partners in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPLP. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CPLP opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

