Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

