Carbon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $144,426.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $144,426.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.80 or 0.07255035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.49 or 1.00112747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,224,236 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.