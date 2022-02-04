Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TAST. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

TAST stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

