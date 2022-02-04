Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAST. Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

