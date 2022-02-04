Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.39. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -9.11 EPS for the current year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

