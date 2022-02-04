Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $145.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTLT. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85. Catalent has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $51,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.