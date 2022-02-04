Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.86 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded up $9.35 on Friday, hitting $286.63. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.11. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $196.46 and a one year high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cavco Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Cavco Industries worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

