Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.86 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.
Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded up $9.35 on Friday, hitting $286.63. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.11. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $196.46 and a one year high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.
